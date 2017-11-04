Former Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Anthony McClanahan Arrested For Stabbing Wife To Death

Terrible. Ex-Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony McClanahan was shockingly arrested on Nov. 3 for allegedly stabbing his 28-year-old wife in the throat and killing her. Get the disturbing details here.

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker, Anthony McClanahan, 46 Add Embed , was arrested on Nov. 3 for allegedly slashing his 28-year-old wife, Keri McClanahan‘s throat and killing her. Keri’s body was found in a condo at the Park Regency Resort in Utah on Nov. 2, according to a report at FOX 13 Salt Lake City. After being found by police on Oct. Police were called to the scene of the condo at around 1:30 pm after a neighbor complained of a “ruckus” and they found Keri’s body lying in a bed with a throat full of knife wounds. Around the same time the police were called to the scene of the crime, Anthony flagged down a police car. The ex-NFL star’s wife was the mother of a nine-year-old girl and seven-year-old boy from another man. See photos of Keri and Anthony during their marriage here.

Anthony was also charged on the same day for allegedly kidnapping his son from another relationship back on Oct. 3 and refusing to give him back despite court documents sent to him. He was found and arrested on Oct. 12 on a fugitive warrant and put in jail but got out on Oct. 19 after paying $150,000 bail. The athlete has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder and although the kidnapping and murder don’t seem to be related, Anthony has blamed his behavior on injuries sustained while playing football.

Anthony signed with the Dallas Cowboys back in 1993 but was dropped in 1994 before the season began, and went on to play for the Calgary Stampeders.

