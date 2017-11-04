Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Major Side-Boob In Tyga’s New Music Video

So hot! Emily Ratajkowski absolutely smolders in Tyga’s new music video for his track ‘Tequila Kisses’! Check it out right here!

First of all, have you seen Emily Ratajkowski‘s Halloween costume? If you haven’t, take a moment and head right here. This is important. It’s not so much a costume as an insanely hot mesh bodysuit, nipple pasties and a wig. But we are not complaining! Guess that’s why Tyga, 27, asked the svelte stunner to star in his latest music video! Head here for tons more photos of Emily striking jaw-dropping poses!

The one-minute video is for the rapper’s seductive track “Tequila Kisses.” In it, Emily playfully rolls around in bed, toys with her bra strap and gives the camera her most smoldering stare! We’re loving it! Later, she poses in a robe, offering viewers tons of cleavage! But our favorite moment has to be near the end when she proudly shows off some crazy side-boob in a white tank with spaghetti straps! Truly hypnotizing!

Emily is known as much for her slender figure as she is for her fierce feminism, especially in light of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct that have surfaced regarding Harvey Weinstein, 65. In mid-October she slammed Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik, 41, for her New York Times essay. In it, she says she dresses conservatively and doesn’t flirt with me as a policy, as if this is the solution to sexual harassment and sexual assault in Hollywood. “So @missmayim ‘advice’ is: I was never pretty & never tried to be & ladies, take note if you don’t want to be harassed? This isn’t feminism,” Emily wrote in response. She doesn’t finesse her opinion and we absolutely love it!

