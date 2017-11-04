Are Daisy Ridley & Tom Batemen A Couple? Producer Says ‘Something Happened’ On Set

New couple alert?! Rumors has it ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ co-stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman struck up a romance! Here’s what the film’s producer had to say on the subject!

Is there a new, handsome man in Daisy Ridley‘s life?! A new rumor has surfaced that the gorgeous Brit might have started dating fellow thespian Tom Bateman, 28, while filming the new thriller Murder on the Orient Express! Nothing like a ghoulish mystery to create some sparks between two attractive stars! Want more pics of the stellar cast?! Head right here!

The film’s producer Judy Hofflund shared the juicy news while walking the red carpet for the Agatha Christie adaptation in London on Nov. 2, according to the Daily Mirror. “Something kinda happened with Tom and Daisy… but that’s public news, right? I should keep my mouth shut.” She’s such a tease! As you probably guessed, fans have been frantic ever since!

Speaking of spilling the beans, Daisy’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi co-star Adam Driver, 33, might have accidentally shared a huge secret from a galaxy far far away in a new interview! He started calling her a “princess“! “You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who’s hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices,” he told GQ. OMG! Does this mean she’s royalty in hiding, just like Luke and Leia were! Naturally, this tiny morsel of information drove fans absolutely batty over whether Adam accidentally revealed something huge or if he’s toying with fans! We wouldn’t put it past him!

