Chris Pratt Triumphantly Returns To Instagram With Father-Son Pic After Anna Faris Split

He’s back! Chris Pratt returned to Instagram, posting his first pic since splitting from his wife, Anna Faris. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star posed with his favorite hero – his son, Jack!

Chris Pratt, 38, returned to Instagram in the most reasonable way possible: by using all caps and gushing over Chris Hemsworth, 34. “HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!!” Chris wrote, captioning a Nov. 4 picture of himself, his brother Cully Pratt, and his five-year-old son Jack Pratt. The three Pratt boys all flexed their muscles while posing in front of a picture of Chris’s Thor. “We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe.”

For Chris, this post was just him showing some love to his fellow Marvel universe stars. However, this picture was a huge deal for fans. Chris’s IG account has been dormant since July 31, when he last posted about his former Parks & Recreation star Aubrey Plaza, 33, and her movie, Ingrid Goes West. In between Chris’s last two IG posts, his world changed – specifically, he and Anna Faris, 40, announced their split after eight years together. So, to see Chris resume posting, post-breakup, is huge!

It seems that Chris is following through on putting his son first during this hectic time in his life. “Our son has two parents who love him very much,” Chris and Anna said in a joint statement about their separation, “and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.” Chris and Anna also knew they had to be very “sensitive and careful” around their son when it came to the divorce, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that they were going to make this split as “easy and gentle” on the young boy as possible.

It’s good to hear that Thor: Ragnarok was a laugh-riot, because Chris was in need of a smile. He didn’t take the news of Anna’s new relationship with Michael Barrett well. Though, he looked pretty happy taking Jack Trick-or-Treating on Halloween. Strangely enough, Jack was dressed up as another Marvel superhero – Captain America. Huh. Seems Chris didn’t feel too jealous that his boy was dressing up as Chris Evans, 36, instead of him.

