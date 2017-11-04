Blake Shelton Wants ‘Cute’ Gwen Stefani To Model His Clothing Line After She Inspired Sexy Song

Blake Shelton sheepishly admitted that he would love to see Gwen Stefani model clothes from his clothing line after revealing that she inspired his sweet song ‘Turnin’ Me On.’ Find out what he had to say here!

Blake Shelton, 41, thinks girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 48, would look pretty good in clothes from his new clothing line, BS by Blake Shelton, which includes his typical choice of clothes like plaid shirts and vests, and he’d love for her to model them! ““When you’re Gwen you don’t call dibs, you just go get what you want,” he told People Magazine. ” She’s welcome to anything in my closet. I think some of those plaid shirts she will look really cute in. Hopefully it’s my plaid shirt that she puts on and not just the plaid shirt. You know what I’m talking about?” Aw! As always, Blake sounds smitten when it comes to Gwen. He also recently admitted that the song “Turnin’ Me On” off his new album, Texoma Shore, is all about his lady love. After talking about the lyric, “She’s Revlon red in the blackest night,” on a Nov. 1 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he revealed that Gwen is the Revlon girl and she liked the song the first time she heard it. See pics of some of Gwen and Blake’s sweetest moments together here!

Since Blake now has his own clothing line, one has to wonder if there is any friendly competition with his The Voice fellow judge, Adam Levine, 38, who also has a clothing line for KMart. “No, that was children’s clothes or something. It looks like children’s clothing to me,” Blake continued to tell People. “This is a men’s clothing line we’re doing here, these are grown man sizes; he’ll have to gain a little weight to fit into these clothes. Eventually we’ll do a line of T-shirts that’s got the collar stretched out and a couple of holes on the side and sell them for $200. See how that goes. That’s the Adam Levine branch of the BS line.”

Gwen and Blake have been dating since Nov. 2015 and their relationship is stronger than ever. Whether they pair up for outings alone or with Gwen’s three sons, they always appear to be enjoying themselves and having a great time. It’s good to know they inspire each other every step of the way!

