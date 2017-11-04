Blac Chyna Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti & His Ex Slams Her

Blac Chyna started romance rumors when she took to SnapChat to post a video with Playboi Carti and his ex slammed back on Instagram with shocking comments to Blac like ‘How my a** taste.’ Find out more here!

Blac Chyna, 29, posted a video with Playboi Carti, 21, on her social media and his ex Rubi Rose, 19, quickly took to Instagram to post some provocative photos with some very mysterious cryptic messages. The first photo shows Rubi holding up a phone and has the caption, “When he call and say he miss me” and the second photo shows Rubi posing in very short shorts while taking a mirror selfie with the caption, “Sis how my a** taste.” Woah! Is she making a sly shout out to her ex and his rumored new love? There’s no official word on what Rubi’s pics mean, but we certainly can’t help but think she’s hinting at some feelings about the whole situation! See some of Blac’s best pics here!

Blac has been out and about a lot lately seemingly having the time of her life so we’re not sure if Rubi’s comments will faze her. From her sexy Halloween appearance to partying at clubs on a regular basis, the reality star knows how to have a good time. After her recent drama with her ex Rob Kardashian, 30, she seems to be brushing things off and trying to live it up as best she can.

Playboy Carti and Rob are not the only men that Blac’s made headlines with. She also dated Kylie Jenner‘s ex Tyga, 27, with whom she shares a son, King. The tough times surrounding her custody battle for Dream, her daughter with Rob, continues to unfold, but we’re glad to see she’s getting along well and we hope everything works out for the best soon!

