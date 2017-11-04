Beyonce Vs. Lil Kim In See-Through Bodysuit, Pasties & More Smoldering Styles: Pics

Halloween is over but fans are still shook over Beyonce’s tribute to Lil Kim. Bey rocked five separate ‘Queen Bee’ looks – from a nude jumpsuit to a lime green bikini. So, the question is – who wore it better?

Fans call her “Queen Bey” but after her five-costume ensemble, Beyonce, 36, snatched the crown of “Queen of Halloween.” The “Formation” singer decided that one look wasn’t enough this year, not when it came to honoring her idol, Lil’ Kim, 42. Bey paid tribute to the woman who paved the way for artists like her, dressing up in five signature Lil’ Kim looks. Beyonce rocked a plunging neckline, just like Kim’s 2001 Manhattan File magazine cover. She also wore a lime-green bikini (with matching fur coat), mimicking the outfit Kim wore on her 1997 No Way Out tour, according to AOL.

Bey even donned a pair of Chanel suspenders and red pants, the same outfit Kim wore when appearing in Missy Elliott’s music video for her son, “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).” That alone was so cool, but Bey wasn’t done – not by a long shot! Beyonce must have gotten a copy of Today’s Black Woman in 2000 that featured Lim in a turquoise outfit, because Ms. Knowles recreated the look for this Halloween. However, Bey’s most jaw-dropping outfit had to be the sheer, see-through bodysuit (with nipple pasties and panties.) Yes, Bey recreated the outfit Kim wore to the 1999 Source awards, right down the fur-lined pumps. Amazing!

Beyonce’s best accessory for her Kim-oween tribute wasn’t a fur coat, a gorgeous wig or a pair of pumps. It was her husband, JAY-Z, 47, who decided to pay tribute to another iconic New York City rapper: Biggie Smalls! Considering Biggie and Kim were a couple, it made sense for Hova to rock a look inspired by the Notorious B.I.G., as he wore a red leather jacket, a white shirt and Jeans. Though Jay needed a few extra pounds to look exactly like Biggie, he came close enough and was the perfect addition to Bey’s tribute to Lil Kim.

So, it all boils down to this question: which is better, the original or the remake? Judging by how much detail Bey put into her costumes, it’s safe to say she would bow down to the original “Queen Bee.” However, Lil’ Kim had nothing but good things to say about Beyonce’s tribute. “Oh, that’s so dope!” she said when appearing on Power 105.1 on Oct. 31. “When I first saw it, I wasn’t sure if it was real or not…I thought it was so cute.”

Who do you think wore the looks better, HollywoodLifers? Cast your vote above.