Ayden Brown, the brave 3-year-old boy battling stage 4 lung cancer, has passed away. While struggling to hold back tears, his heartbroken mother said she was ‘broken,’ but that her baby is now free from ‘pain.’

The young life of Ayden Brown was tragically cut short on Nov. 3, as the three-year-old boy lost his battle with cancer. His mother, Lindsey Licari, still raw from losing the light of her life, confirmed his passing in a Facebook Live video on Friday evening, according to Fox 5 News. “Today, I lost my son. In this world, there was not one doctor, one person that could offer my son any options at all,” she reportedly said. “And he aspirated and stopped breathing. And I tried to do CPR and bring Ayden back. But I wasn’t able to. And they tried again, the hospital six times. And even when I saw lines straight, I still knew God could still help him. But Ayden’s body couldn’t take anymore. So today, I lost Ayden because we live in a world that doesn’t prepare for child cancer. And I am broken in so many ways.”

She would also confirm his death in an Instagram video. “He’s free now. [He has] no more disease and no more pain,” she said, while holding back tears. Lindsey also revealed that Ayden will donate his corneas, allowing two other boys to see. “I hope that…those moms who are getting my baby’s eyes, I hope you know your prayers were answered because of little Ayden Brown, and God does work.”

Ayden had been struggling with the disease since 2015, when he was just only 13-months old, according to the New York Daily News. Ayden was the nephew of one of Taylor Swift’s backup dancers, Kim (Toshi) Davison, and Taylor donated $50,000 to Ayden’s GoFundMe campaign. “What Taylor did is amazing and beautiful; I cannot begin to express my gratitude,” Lindsey said in 2015, as she had lost her job after missing work to be at Ayden’s side for weeks. “She has enabled [me] to focus on Ayden and his treatment, which is priceless.”

Ultimately, Ayden’s campaign raised more than $260,000 to cover his medical expenses. He underwent treatment in Arizona in Aug. 2017, where doctors gave him three weeks to live, but he fought past those expectations. He was moved back home to Las Vegas when Lindsey began researching holistic and herbal medicine. “We were told that his tumors had progressed so far that it was pushing against his heart which was building fluid and no longer made him a candidate for any trial or surgery or radiation,” Lindsey said in late October.

“Everybody will know Ayden Setoshi Brown,” his mother said during the emotional Facebook Live video. “He was three years old. He could tell you every planet in the solar system. He was phenomenally smart and he loved me so much and I loved him too. He didn’t deserve to die. These kids don’t deserve to die. And if I can do anything in my power, I will make sure that no mother feels how I feel today.”

Our thoughts are with Ayden’s family during this time of loss.