Ashley Graham Accused Of Photoshopping Sizzling New Swimsuit Pic — Do You Agree?

Too good to be true? Ashley Graham, 30, treated her followers to an eye-catching photo on Nov. 3, showcasing her hourglass curves in all their glory as she posed in the glistening blue ocean. The model looked hotter than ever while modeling a sparkling monokini with lace-up sides, flaunting her sun-kissed skin and gorgeous complexion. However, fans immediately began to speculate that she majorly altered the pic, with several theorizing that she used photoshop to get that flawless finish. “You are always gorgeous but I can’t get over how fake the photo looks :(. You are a beauty because you are natural and unapologetic about. ❤️,” one person chimed in. “I love you and your beauty is beyond measure, but, this photoshop job is lack luster,” another added. “Time to fire the person who did this. #novice.” See pics of celebrity photoshop fails, here.

Some were even more upset, since Ashley has become an activist on body image. “Totally photo shopped AF,” one fan added. “Just look at the edge of her bathing suit against the background. Live your TRUTH or stop talking.” It seems like Ashley intended to alter the design on her monokini and some caught onto that idea. “Yes it’s photo shopped… that’s the point,” one person noted. Ashley doesn’t seem to waste any time focusing on nay-sayers, last rocking a sequined naked dress to Harper’s BAZAAR’s Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 2. The model, who is an advocate for plus-size women, took home the Model of the Year Award at the star-studded ceremony!

Even though Ashley faces her fair share of criticism, she’s been using her platform to inspire women all over the world! “I have used social media as a way to connect with my fans to really know what they want me to talk about,” she told HollywoodLife.com during our EXCLUSIVE interview. “That is why I post stuff like, ‘Today they are calling me brave because I posted a photo of my cellulite!’ The majority of women have cellulite and I am not going to hide behind Photoshop or retouching,” she proudly revealed. “So if the paparazzi gets my cellulite on my big ass, so be it and I will post it.”

