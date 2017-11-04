Amber Portwood Reveals She Was Terrified Finding Out She Was Pregnant With Baby #2

It’s official: Amber Portwood is pregnant! The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star confirmed that she and bae Andrew Glennon are expecting, admitting she didn’t really know how to handle this happy news.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” Amber Portwood, 27, said when confirming the news of her second pregnancy (this time, with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, 33) to Us Weekly. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes. …After the initial shock, it was nothing but happy thoughts and just enjoying my time with my boyfriend. We’re both very happy.”

This bundle of joy is a huge surprise, considering that Amber said she didn’t want any more children. She has an 8-year-old daughter, Leah, with former fiancé Gary Shirley, and revealed on Season 6 of Teen Mom OG that she didn’t want to get pregnant again because of the meds she was taking for borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder. However, she stopped taking the medications following her split from her other former fiancé, Matt Baier, 46.

While Matt and Amber were filming Marriage Boot Camp, she met Andrew and it was love at first sight. So much for the power of Marriage Boot Camp (of course, it didn’t really help that Matt had cheated on Amber. Whoops.) Thing were really over for these two when Matt gave Amber’s co-star, Catelynn Lowell, 25, a Xanax to calm her nerves. Both Matt and Amber have struggled with drug problems in the past, and to find out hat he was carrying around medication was “pretty much the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Amber said.

Much like a camel with a broken back, Matt is feeling pain and regret over the news that his ex is pregnant with someone else’s baby. There’s a part of Matt that was still hoping that they’d get back together, a source close to him EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. While Matt’s happy to hear that Amber is going to be a mom for a second time, “it would be a lie to say it hasn’t been a blow for him,” the source said. He and Amber were supposed to be married at this point, and instead, “she’s having a baby with another man.”

Congratulations to Amber and Andrew. HollywoodLifers, are you glad that these two are going to start a family together?