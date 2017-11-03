Debra Messing Teases ‘Will & Grace’ Musical Episode For S2: ‘We Talked About It’

Will they or won’t they? Debra Messing talked to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about that rumored musical episode, and we’re totally freaking out.

It’s no secret that every Will & Grace fan in the world wants to see the fierce foursome sing and dance their way through an episode, but is it ever going to happen? HollywoodLife.com spoke to Debra Messing, 49, about the show’s hit revival and asked the very important question: to musical or not to musical? “Oh, we already talked about that!” Debra shared excitedly, clearly ecstatic about the idea. “Oh, yeah! We already talked about that and we would all be up for that!” Obviously it didn’t happen in the ninth season which ended on November 2, but Will & Grace has already been renewed for another 13-episode season so hopes are high!

The CoolSculpting global brand ambassador chatted all about everyone’s favorite revival with HollywoodLife.com at the Break The Ice panel discussion in New York on October 24. While she was clearly thrilled at the idea of a musical, she clarified that, sadly, the idea is “not on the books” just yet. “But we said, we should do that,” she added. Um yes, yes you should! After all, Debra isn’t the only one on the Will & Grace cast with Broadway experience. Her co-stars, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are all seasoned stage actors, too!

Musical episode aside, Debra also shared with HollywoodLife.com how in love with Grace’s current status she is. “I love the fact that she’s divorced, doesn’t have a child and doesn’t have a significant other right now,” the actress told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s really fulfilled by her job and her career is thriving. I think that, for me, it was important that Grace move in that direction.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Will & Grace potentially doing a musical episode? Comment below, let us know!