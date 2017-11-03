Shemar Moore: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky Actor Who May Be Dating Phaedra Parks

Fans are convinced that Phaedra Parks and Shemar Moore are dating after she called him ‘bae’ in a PDA pic, and we’re dying to know more! Here’s everything you need to know about the hot ‘Criminal Minds’ actor.

Phaedra Parks, 43, and Shemar Moore, 47, seem to be heating up as a couple, and we’re here for it! Here are five things to know about the super attractive actor, whose impressive career goes way beyond Criminal Minds.

1. Shemar has starred in tons of films and TV shows. He’s best known for taking on the roles of Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless from 1994 to 2005, Derek Morgan on CBS’s Criminal Minds from 2005 to 2016, and now on S.W.A.T. as Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson. He holds eight Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work.

2. He’s also a former model. Shemar went to Santa Clara University in California, where he majored in Communication and minored in Theatre Arts. He modeled while in school in order to pay his bills!

3. Shemar competed on the Weakest Link in 2001. Unfortunately, he was voted off!

4. He’s friends with Steve Harvey. Wonder if they ever discussed that infamous Miss America flub?

5. Phaedra seemingly confirmed their romance with a Nov. 2 Instagram post. “The look on #bae face when you tell him tonight is your night,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote on the pic, which has her giving him a sweet kiss on the neck. Aww!

