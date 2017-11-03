Jon Grissom: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Corey Feldman Says Allegedly Molested Him

Corey Feldman claims he was molested when he was young Hollywood star in the 1980s and accused Jon Grissom of being one of his alleged abusers. Learn more about the man Corey claims sexually assaulted him.

1. Jon Grissom worked with Corey on two movies in the 80s. When Corey Feldman, 46, appeared on the Nov. 2 episode of the Dr. Oz Show, he claimed that actor Jon Grissom was one of the men who allegedly molested him when he was a young star. “That’s him,” Corey said when Dr. Oz, 57, held up a picture of Jon on his phone. “That is the guy.” Jon worked with Corey on two movies: 1988’s License To Drive, where he portrayed a valet, and Dream A Little Dream in 1989, where he played the P.E. Coach, according to IMDB. These are the only two movies that Jon ever acted in.

2. Corey allegedly accused Jon of abusing him before. Corey’s accusations on the Dr. Oz Show weren’t the first time he accused Jon of abusing him. In his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, Corey claimed he was the victim of a Hollywood pedophile ring, and wanted to call out Jon – but changed his alleged abuser’s name to “Ron Crimson” instead. “We had to change the names legally,” Corey said, per HuffPost. “The lawyers made me change the names…” However, Corey heavily hinted that “Ron Crimson” was a stand-in for Jon in a March 2017 tweet.

3. He still supposedly has an active MySpace profile. “This guy on his My Space page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim,” Corey told Dr. Oz. “He still taunts it and flaunts it.” An active account (as time of publication) belonging to user CJonGrissom (Jon’s full name is Cloyd Jon Grissom) includes half-naked pictures of a grown man, as well as a picture of Jon hugging a young Corey Feldman.

hmmm can't confirm or deny, but that sure sounds familiar…. — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 2, 2017

4. Corey has accused “Ron Crimson” of giving him drugs in the 1980s. The Goonies star said that Jon had been a family friend before working as his assistant. In Coreyography, Corey claims that “Ron Crimson” supplying drugs, including crack, to him when he was a young actor. “I had taken some pills, some concoction that Ron had made up,” Corey wrote, per the New York Daily News. “Ron came over and sat down next to me, a triple-X magazine in his hands … Ron started touching me, reaching across my thigh to the crotch of my pants. When I woke up, he was on me, touching me, tugging on the zipper of my pants. I realized it was happening again.”

5. Jon has reportedly denied the allegations. After being under fire for years, Jon reportedly denied these allegations – in a YouTube comment, of all places. ““I said it’s not me I’m sick and tired of saying that when no one listens,” he reportedly wrote, according to Page Six. “So goddamnit I’m not repeating it anymore.”

