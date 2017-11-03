Brad Bufanda: 5 Things To Know About ‘Veronica Mars’ Star Who Tragically Committed Suicide

This is completely heartbreaking. Brad Bufanda, who played Felix Toombs on ‘Veronica Mars’ has reportedly committed suicide. Here are 5 things you should know about the actor who tragically took his own life.

Brad Bufanda has committed suicide at the age of 34. After he jumped from a building in Los Angeles, someone found his body laying on the sidewalk around 1 A.M. on Nov. 1, law enforcement told TMZ. A suicide note found on or near his body gave the names of his parents along with a “thank you” to people in his life. Our hearts are with Brad’s loved ones in this difficult time. Here are five things about the actor who heartbreakingly ended his life:

1. He made numerous appearances in TV shows and movies throughout the early to mid 2000s. He played recurring character Felix Toombs alongside Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, and Ryan Hansen in Veronica Mars‘s first and second seasons. He also appeared in the 2004 movie A Cinderella Story with Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray. He also had other roles in shows like Malcolm In The Middle, Co-Ed Confidential, Boston Public, and Days of Our Lives.

2. He produced and starred in his own Internet videos. He has his own YouTube account, “swagginnn” where he’s released videos of himself singing, playing basketball, and appearing on different TV shows.

3. Before getting into acting, he aspired to be a professional basketball player. Brad played basketball and baseball for El Toro high school, before trying out for Saddleback College’s Basketball team when he was 23. He worked out with the team for 2 months before the Head Coach offered him an opportunity to join the team, instead Brad passed and joined the cast of Co-Ed Confidential, according to IMDb.

4. He was working toward making his comeback in acting. He wrapped filming for the movie, Garlic and Gunpowder in February. His manager Kirsten Solem acknowledged his recent projects in a press statement. “We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being,” Solem said. “He was reviving his career, having just completed two movies, and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

5. His death occurred while he was still filming a movie. He’s cast in the upcoming 2018 film Stan The Man, and he was still working on it at the time of his death, according to IMDb.

