Adam McArthur: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Star Vs. The Forces Of Evil’ Star

Here’s everything you need to know about Adam McArthur, straight from his EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com!

1.) Adam McArthur is a California boy at heart. “I’m from a little town in Northern California called Pinole. It’s about 20 miles from San Francisco!” Adam told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I have a lot of family and friends that still live there so I do go back and visit as much as I can.” So, what makes him homesick? “What makes me most homesick are all the amazing friends and family I have that live up there that I don’t get to see all the time. I miss them so much!” Aw!

2.) When Adam was a kid, he loved ‘The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’. “My favorite childhood memory is when my dad helped me put ooze on my ninja turtles ‘to see what would happen’ and when I came back hours later (unbeknownst to me) he had switched them with the 24” versions of the action figures,” Adam told HollywoodLife.com. “I thought they mutated and grew because of the ooze! I believed it for years.” Um, Adam’s dad sounds amazing!

3.) Adam is the voice of Marco Diaz on Disney XD’s ‘Star vs. the Forces of Evil’. He told HollywoodLife.com, the animated series is “about a rebel princess from another dimension who comes to earth and moves in with the Diaz family. She becomes fast friends with the son of the family, Marco Diaz, which is who I voice. He’s a misunderstood bad boy that’s really the safest kid you’ll ever meet.”

4.) When Adam’s not acting, he’s doing martial arts! “I’ve done martial arts since I was a kid, so I still love training and teaching,” Adam shared. “I also recently started bouldering with a buddy of mine and I’m having a ton of fun doing that! I love to travel and anything adventurous really!” Not sure what bouldering is? Don’t worry, we Googled it for you and it’s basically just a fancy word for rock climbing. Sounds fun!

5.) What’s Adam watching and listening to in his free time? “Last show I binged was an anime called ‘My Hero Academia’,” Adam told HollywoodLife.com. “‘Stranger Things’ season 2 is up next!” As for music, Adam revealed that the last album he downloaded was Gone by a band called Red, and that the best concert he’s ever been to was Jimmy Eat World. “They were SO good,” Adam shared.

One last exciting thing to know: Adam is doing a takeover on HollywoodLife’s TV Instagram on Friday, November 3! You can follow along @HollywoodLifeTV. Make sure to follow Adam, too, @ninjamac!

