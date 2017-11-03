New York City Marathon: What Time & How To Watch The Race In Person, Online & On TV

Get ready, because the New York Marathon is right around the corner. This running extravaganza is a can’t-miss, so find out how to watch the race, who’s the favorite and where you can see it in person!

What time does the 2017 New York City Marathon again? The first Sunday in November is a celebrated day in New York City. While the Big Apple is recovering from Halloween, thousands of people gather to run the largest marathon in the world: The New York Marathon! The 2017 edition of the long-running road race takes place on Nov. 5. The Professional Wheelchair Division begins the race, as their start-time is 8:30 AM ET. The professional women racers start at 9:20 AM ET, with the professional men racers leading Wave 1 at 9:50 AM ET.

Where can I watch the race online or on television? For those in New York, they can watch the marathon from the comfort of their couch via WABC-TV Channel 7, as they’ll cover the race from 9 AM ET to 2 PM ET, according to Runners World. The race will also be streaming on the ABC app and on ABC7NY.com. For those who aren’t in the five boroughs, live coverage will be on ESPN2 from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM (and the race can be watched on the WatchESPN portal.)

Can I watch the race in person? For New Yorkers and race enthusiasts who want to cheer on the 50,000-plus runners make the 26.2 mile trek across the city, there are many places to watch the race firsthand. For Brooklynites, Fourth Avenue is the best place to watch. The Pulaski Bridge connects BK to Queens, and is a great place to watch. For those in Manhattan, First Avenue and Fifth Avenues are the best bets, while the New Balance Mile-20 Block Party in the Bronx is also highly recommended. Check out the official race’s suggestions.

What’s the 2017 NYC Marathon route? The course starts off in Staten Island, as runners travel over the Verrazano Bridge into Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. From there, they run up Fourth Avenue into Long Island City, Queens, before taking the Queensboro Bridge to Manhattan. Runners travel up First Ave, taking a loop through the Bronx before ducking down the Fifth Ave. The course ultimately ends up at 67th street on West Drive in Central Park.

Who’s the favored to win the race? On the women’s side, Kenya’s Mary Keitany, 35, looks to become the second woman in history to win the NYC Marathon four times. Edna Kiplagat, 37, who won the 2017 Boston Marathon, could be the first woman since 1989 to win the double, according to Sports Illustrated. For the men’s side, there are five runners who have run under 2:07:00. Last year’s champion, Ghirmay Ghebreslassie, 21, could repeat as champ but the field is wide open. Fans better watch!

