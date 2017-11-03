Wendy Williams Blames Scary Fall On Menopause: ‘I’m A Woman Of A Particular Age’

Everyone is still so worried about Wendy Williams after she passed out on live television on October 31, but in a new interview the talk show diva reveals she’s totally fine — and exactly what happened to cause her to drop in front of the cameras.

Wendy Williams, 53, wants everyone to know that she is just fine after fainting during her live Halloween show. The morning talk show host sat down with Good Morning America just three days after the incident on Friday, November 3, to explain what happened. “You know, I’m a woman of a particular age. I’m also going through menopause,” Wendy revealed. “So, I didn’t think my costume was hot when I first tried it on. You know, it was a catsuit, people might have thought it was a dress, it wasn’t a dress.”

She also shared that the paramedics told her she might be dehydrated. “Instead of drinking regular water I had electrolyte drinks. And then, you know, I went to my own doctors and I’m fine. Including blood work,” Wendy added, reassuring her fans that she is feeling just fine. However, she did admit that she knew she was going to faint when the show returned from it’s break. “I felt it. It felt like I was in the middle of a fire, starting down at my feet going all the way up,” Wendy explained. Later she joked that she joked that she told herself to “fall pretty.” Hey, at least she has a sense of humor about it!

On top of that, Wendy made it very clear that she isn’t going anywhere any time soon. In fact, she’s celebrating her 1,500th episode on November 13! “I can’t wait,” she shared, excitedly. “I’ve proven myself for today. I’ve gotta be in here on Monday to do it again. See? That’s why I got up off the floor and came out here and closed the show.” Get it, girl.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Wendy opening up about her scary fall? Comment below, let us know!