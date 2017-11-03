OMG! Taylor Swift debuted her latest ‘Reputation’ single, and she totally referenced her major feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Listen to ‘Call It What You Want’ here!

Taylor Swift, 27, dropped her new song “Call It What You Want” today, Nov. 3, and we’re so excited. Not only is a great song, but it definitely sounds like she’s referencing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! “My castle crumbled overnight/ I brought a knife to a gunfight/ They took the crown but it’s alright/ All the liars are calling me one/ Nobody’s heard from me in months/ I’m doing better than I ever was,” she sings. Obviously, she seems to be talking about Kim releasing her secret phone conversation with Kanye and then branding her as a “snake.” That’s our take — but what do YOU think? Listen to the new song below.

If the song title sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because Foster the People already has a super-catchy tune with the same name. Tay has actually been linked to frontman Mark Foster in the past, so we have to wonder if that was on her mind at all, when writing the song! While their relationship was never confirmed, it wouldn’t be the craziest thing ever for Taylor to write a song with an ex in mind.

Furthermore, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer will also be performing one of her new songs during ABC’s Scandal next Thursday, Nov. 9, the day before her new album Reputation arrives. It’s unclear as to whether or not it will be a Reputation song we’ve already heard (“LWYMMD,” “Gorgeous,” “Ready For It,” etc.) or an entirely new banger. Either way, you’ll want to tune in! See pics from Taylor’s most recent music video here.

