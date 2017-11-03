7 Times Taylor Swift Swoons Over Joe Alwyn In ‘Call It What You Want’: He’s ‘Fit Like A Daydream’

Taylor Swift gushes over boyfriend Joe Alwyn so many times in her new track. Not only does she sing about his hot bod, she croons how he was there for her on her ‘darkest night.’ Check out all the references!

If “Call It What You Want” is any indication about Taylor Swift’s feelings for Joe Alwyn, 26, she is head over heels. Taylor and Joe have kept their relationship very private since their relationship went public in May 2017, but from her lyrics, their romance started long before that. Taylor is known for singing about her exes, but this is one incredible love song all about Joe. Taylor doesn’t hold back about Joe in “Call It What You Want.” He “built a fire” for her! How romantic! Now she wants to let the world know just how much she loves him.

1. “My baby’s fit like a daydream / Walking with his head down / I’m the one he’s walking to.” Joe is a hunk, that’s for sure. His swoonworthy physique and those baby blue eyes are enough to make any girl melt. Joe has never felt like he had to make a big spectacle about dating Taylor and always stays under the radar. Joe and Taylor have kept their relationship to themselves — until now — and their private time together has meant so much to Taylor.

2. “My baby’s fly like a jet stream / High above the whole scene.” Joe, who made his acting debut in the 2016 movie Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, is definitely the most private of Taylor’s high-profile loves. She clearly admires that he doesn’t let fame get in the way of his relationship with her.

3. “Loves me like I’m brand new.” Could this be Taylor’s way of saying that Joe doesn’t judge her for her past relationships? Taylor’s had a lot of love and heartbreak over the years, and it seems like Joe doesn’t care about what she’s done. He loves her for who she is right now.

4. “He built a fire just to keep me warm.” Aw! Any guy that builds a fire for his lady to keep her warm is a keeper.

5. “They fade to nothing when I look at him.” Taylor’s had a lot of drama in her life over the past year, and she sings about dealing with “drama queens” and “jokers.” Is that a subtle did at Kimye? Possibly. But when Joe’s around, her stress and worry goes away.

6. “Yeah, you know I did one thing right / Starry eyes sparking up my darkest night.” Taylor definitely sings about the aftermath of her feud with Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40. Taylor stayed out of the spotlight for months after Kim released footage of Taylor discussing the “Famous” lyrics with Kanye. Kim released a shocking video to prove that Taylor approved Kanye’s lyrics, which included a line about sex. Taylor responded by saying she never approved Kanye calling her “that b*tch.” The whole situation really shook Taylor up, but it seems like Joe was by her side in the months after everything went down.

7. “He really knows me.” Understanding and truly knowing someone is one of the many foundations of a relationship, and Joe has shown Taylor that he gets her. Swoon!

