Starbucks Holiday Free Drinks Start Next Week: How You & Your Friends Can Get Sweet Deals

The Starbucks holiday Give Good Share Event is happening next week, and we’ve got all the info you need on how to get free festive drinks! Peppermint mocha, anyone?

Starbucks‘ annual BOGO event is back, and you’re going to want to take advantage! Head to your local store Nov. 9-13 from 2:00-5:00 PM local time for buy one, get one free holiday beverages. You’re encouraged to share and spread the cheer, but we won’t blame you if you want two drinks all to yourself! Gotta try ’em all, right?

The Starbucks holiday Give Good Share Event includes the Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea. In the US, you can also get BOGO cake pops! Yas.

Meanwhile, Starbucks has also launched its special holiday cup. The fun design features a pair of hands holding red cups of coffee, and customers are encouraged to color in the cup and participate in the #GiveGood campaign!“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” Starbucks executive creative director Leanne Fremar said in a statement. “We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.” Same! You can click through the gallery, attached, to see examples of colored cups.

