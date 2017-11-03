Selena Gomez Wraps Her Arms Around Justin Bieber In First Video Of Pair Hugging

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez just engaged in a definite act of PDA, and true love is, once again, officially alive and well. You’re going to want to watch this adorable video in a place you’re free to cry tears of joy.

If you thought Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez. 25, would never get back together, here’s a news flash: never say never, ye of little faith. The two reunited lovebirds recently engaged in an activity that had their hearts racing and adrenaline pumping: getting chased by a someone claiming to be a gang member in downtown Los Angeles. Speaking of fluttering hearts, Selena attended his ice hockey game on Nov. 1, and there’s a new video below that shows the “It Ain’t Me” singer draping herself around Justin, in what can only be described as the coldest hug of all time… because they were next to an ice rink. Watch the video below.

If you weren’t convinced Justin somehow pulled off the greatest win-back-your-ex move of all time, the video of Selena throwing her arms around Justin is Exhibit A through Z proving that he achieved the impossible. We reported previously that even Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette, 41, seems to be hinting that the exes are now reunited. The only one who seems to be not having a great time is The Weeknd, 27, who just bought himself a dog as a post-breakup pal. Although it’s not recommended you buy a dog every time you have a breakup — that’s how you end up turning your apartment into a hotel for dogs.

After months of trying to win her back, Justin is finally victorious. While you contemplate texting your ex a long blue bubble of a love poem urging them to get back together with you (just press send, fool), check out the adorable pictures of Selena reading a book to a young fan in a park.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin and Selena will stay together forever?