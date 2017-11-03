Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: How Miley & Liam’s Love Story Gives Them Hope For ‘Happy Ending’

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are officially dating again, but will they get married and have a happy ending? Miley and Liam are giving the ‘Sorry’ singer hope!

“Justin [Bieber] and Miley [Cyrus] are tight. They have a lot of respect for each other. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by Justin that she and Liam [Hemsworth] managed to make things work again after going through an awful breakup. They’re such a success story and a great example of how things can work out after a breakup. Miley and Lim give Justin hope that he and Selena [Gomez] could have a happy ending too,” a friend of Justin and Selena’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Aww! Isn’t that the cutest thing you’ve ever heard? We’d love to see Justin and Selena go all the way to the altar, so the fact that Miley and Liam give JB hope for that just warms our hearts.

In case you need a brief recap, Miley and Liam broke up in Sept. 2013, after a few years of dating. They later reunited in early 2016, and have since gotten engaged again. It’s rare that a celebrity couple breaks up and then reunites years later, but Miley and Liam achieved the unthinkable. And now, Selena and Justin seem to be doing the same thing. Obviously, they were never engaged, but they took a few years to date other people and now, they’re back in the swing of things! Could a happy ending really happen for Jelena? Obviously, it’s very possible. Just look at Miley and Liam!

Even so, Justin and Selena are being careful this time around. “Justin feels that he and Selena are now officially dating again, and she feels the same. But they don’t want to make it official to the public because they don’t want it to look like she is rushing into things so soon after her breakup with The Weeknd. But to both of them, it is as good as official,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.comEXCLUSIVELY. Taking things slow isn’t a bad thing! In fact, we see a bright future for these two.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Justin and Selena will have a happy ending like Miley and Liam? Tell us how you feel below!