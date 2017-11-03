Aww! Selena Gomez met the most adorable fan in a Burbank playground on Nov. 2. The pair read a book together, and it’s literally the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Selena Gomez, 25, has had a seriously busy week (and life, TBH), but if we know one thing about the singer, it’s that she always has time for her fans. While strolling through a park in Burbank, CA, Sel ran into a young admirer, and proceeded to read her a fairytale while they sat together on a swing. It was so sweet! Selena rocked jeans, a denim jacket over a white t-shirt with jeans. The coolest pair of white pointed-toe booties rounded out her chic look. See the pic of Selena’s heartwarming moment with her fan below!

The tender exchange happened on the same day that Selena released the music video for her and Marshmello‘s new track, “Wolves.” The unique vid was shot vertically with an iPhone and showed Sel looking super sexy with wet hair and nothing on but a pink silk robe. The timing of the video’s release has us questioning when exactly she made it though. Had she already broken up with The Weeknd, 27, and started hanging out again with Justin Bieber, 23? We’ve been trying to piece together Selena’s relationship timeline ever since reports broke on Oct. 30 that she and The Weeknd broke up a few weeks ago. That same day, she was spotted getting close to Justin after spending an entire day together. Then Selena was spotted on Oct. 31 wearing The Weeknd’s jacket — but don’t worry, Jelena shippers! She followed that look with one involving Justin’s hockey jersey. See pictures of Selena and Justin here!

Even though her and The Weeknd are definitely over, her relationship with Justin is definitely developing. Justin reportedly was so terrified when he heard his ex had to have a kidney transplant that it basically made him want to be a better man, and get Selena back into his life. “[Justin] didn’t know how much she still meant to him until he realized she could die … and that made all the difference,” a source told TMZ. But no matter what’s going on in Sel’s personal life, she’s not letting it stop her from putting her fans first!

HollywoodLifers, how cute is Selena’s latest fan interaction? Let us know below!