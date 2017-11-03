Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici: ‘Bachelor’ Alums Expecting Baby #2 — See Adorable Pic

Bachelor Nation is about to get a bit bigger! Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici are officially expecting their 2nd child, and we couldn’t be happier for the cute couple! Now their 1-year-old son gets to be a big bro!

Catherine Giudici, 31, and Sean Lowe, 33, are about to become two-time parents! The duo, who met during Sean’s season of The Bachelor, announced the happy news on Nov. 3 with a super sweet photo and video on Instagram. The reveal featured their 1-year-old son Samuel Thomas sitting on his mom’s lap as the two faced each other. Catherine captioned the image, “BABA NUMBA TWO 👶🏼.” SO exciting! Click here to see photos from Sean and Catherine’s wedding.

In the video, Catherine asks her precious son, “Samuel, what’s this?” while pointing to her stomach. The little cutie babbles a little and then appears to get slightly upset, which results in Catherine kissing the tot. Clearly the former reality star is a fantastic mom! Sean posted a video himself, which, again, features baby Samuel. In the Instagram clip, Sean asks his son, “Can you say baby?” Samuel adorably responds, “Baba.” But the best part of the vid is when Samuel points to his mom’s stomach — our hearts are melting! Sean captioned the video, “It’s happening!”

During season seventeen of The Bachelor, Sean met Catherine whom he later proposed to during the season finale. The two ended up tying the knot in 2014 and welcomed Samuel in July 2016. Back when Sean and Catherine first got married, it was reported the newlyweds were going to get started on having babies right away. Their plan was to have their first child within the next two years, which is exactly what ended up happening! Even more recently, the couple told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview that they were 100 percent planning to expand their fam.

“[We] don’t know the timing just yet,” Catherine told us in June while admitting that “yes,” she and Sean wanted more children. “Probably in the next year or two.” Looks like they just couldn’t wait to get the ball rolling! Even sweeter, Catherine has said she “always knew [Sean] would be a fantastic dad,” and he hasn’t proven her wrong. Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Catherine and Sean are expecting again? Congratulate the happy couple below!