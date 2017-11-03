Scottie & Larsa Pippen Call Off Their Divorce & Love Is Real Again

It’s official! Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen aren’t getting divorce! The couple dismissed their $120 million case in court, and are happily working on their marriage again. We have the details, here.

We knew something was up when Scottie Pippen, 52, and Larsa Pippen, 43, moved to Los Angeles together. The couple were going through a contentious, devastating divorce, but seemed to be working things out. And it’s true! The couple, who got married in 1997, have called off their $120 million divorce, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Both sides apparently agreed to dismiss the case, filing the documents in Florida’s Broward County court on November 2. Scottie filed for divorce in 2016, and all that’s standing in the way of them being happily married again is a judge signing the docs, according to TMZ. How amazing is that?

Ever since they moved to Los Angeles from Miami as a family to help their 15-year-old son, Scotty, with his basketball career (hoops skills run in their genes!), Scottie and Larsa truly seemed like they were enjoying each others’ company again. The not-so estranged couple were spotted together on September 11 getting his and hers manicures, and having multiple, romantic dinners in Beverly Hills. They went to Dave Chappelle‘s show at Delilah’s in West Hollywood on October 18, and Larsa was wearing an incredibly sexy outfit. The skintight dress and thigh-high boots combo showed off a little more than she bargained for, though. She had a partial nip slip! This is probably one of Scottie’s favorite outfits now.

Even before they moved to California, they spent a lot of time together as a family, at least for their children’s sake. Despite going through a divorce they went on family trips to Universal Studios in Florida, and to the Caribbean — on Valentine’s Day! Scottie posted pics to Instagram that included Larsa, tagged #TeamPippen. Aww!

