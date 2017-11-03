Scott Disick Shades Sofia Richie: Reveals No One Will Make Him Happy Except Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick is terrified that Kourtney Kardashian is moving on with Younes Bendjima, and he totally disses Sofia Richie and Bella Thorne when he admits they don’t make him ‘happy’ like Kourt did!

Scott Disick, 34, has PDA’d up a storm this past year with starlets like Bella Thorne, 20, and Sofia Richie, 19, but in this new clip from the Nov. 5 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, he admits that Kourtney Kardashian, 38, will always be the only one for him. Watch above!

“But look at it [from] my perspective: She was on vacation with one man, a whole trip,” Scott tells Kim Kardashian, 36, of his jealousy over Kourtney and Younes Bendjima‘s Cannes trip. “That looks like a happier scenario than me, jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I’m just not happy with anybody.” You’ll remember that Scott and Kourtney had competing paparazzi pics of them with their respective significant others during the trip in May…but it looks like he’s not satisfied with anyone except Kourtney. Same old story!

“Honestly, I think it’s beyond the girls at this point,” Kim tells him. “I think if you found someone that you were happy with, I think Kourtney would be happy for you. But she sees you out and really drinking and really going through it. Like, she just had concern.” See more photos of Scott and his various women.

Scott also reveals that he’s “insecure” about the idea that Kourtney might move on. “Like, if Kourtney met someone, fell in love and got married and then everyone’s like, ‘Eh, we have a new Scott — we don’t really need to be close with him anymore,’ ” he says to Kim. “Even though I get it — we have kids [together]. But it’s a scary thing for me.” Tough!

The new Keeping Up With the Kardashians ep airs Sunday at 9/8c on E!

