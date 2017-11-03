Sandra Bullock Takes A Nasty Fall On Set Of New Movie — See Wild Pics

Is Sandra Bullock ok? The actress appeared to take a terrible tumble on the set of her newest project, ‘Bird Box.’ See the intense pics here!

Watch out! Sandra Bullock dramatically fell to the ground on Nov. 2, but don’t worry, she did it like a pro! The actress was filming the new Netflix thriller, Bird Box, when she lost her footing surrounded by a bunch of panic-stricken extras. It looks like her stunt was completely planned as she was shooting for the post-apocalyptic film — but OMG did it look realistic! She wore a light blue overcoat, a patterned top, jeans, and high-heeled beige booties during the scene. See the pic of Sandra’s action take below! So glad she’s ok!

The movie is based on Josh Malerman‘s novel of the same name, and is directed by Susanne Bier. The story follows a woman and two children who are blindfolded, before having to make their way through a post-apocalyptic setting along a river. The film also stars Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes, Danielle Macdonald, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar and Lil Rel Howery. We can’t wait to see how this cast comes together to recreate the book! Based on Sandra’s commitment to her part, we’re sure this Netflix will be a huge hit. The flick doesn’t have a release date yet, so in the meantime, we’ll just have to keep re-watching our other streaming service favorites like the second season of Stranger Things. See more pics of Sandra here!

The last time we’ve seen Sandra on set was when she was filming her last project, Ocean’s Eight. The all-female spinoff of the popular Ocean’s Trilogy is set for a June 8, 2018 release, so basically we now have two movies starring Sandra (and Sarah!) that we can’t wait to see! The Bird Box costars will share the screen with Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina. This cast is SO amazing — and that’s not even including the crazy amount of celebrity cameos! Can Hollywood just keep making female reboots of established films? Come on, the Ghostbusters remake was fantastic!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Sandra’s upcoming movie? Let us know below!