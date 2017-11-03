Paris Jackson Blasts Wendy Williams For Her ‘Toxic Obsession’ With Her Family

Add the King of Pop’s daughter to the list of stars feuding with Wendy Williams. Paris Jackson savagely dragged Wendy for talking trash about the Jacksons, telling the talk show host to keep her family’s ‘names outta her mouth.’

Michael Jackson may have sung “Don’t Stop ‘Till You Get Enough,” but his daughter, Paris Jackson, 19, is done with Wendy Williams, 53. After the Wendy Williams Show host tweeted a story about Paris’s brother, Prince Michael Jackson II, 15 (aka Blanket) on Oct. 31, Paris clapped back, albeit in an elegant way. “Your obsession is a little unhealthy, maybe even toxic. I’m sure there are plenty of qualified professional psychiatrists you can seek out,” she tweeted. Huh. While concern-trolling seemed like Paris was taking the high road, she quickly proved she’s not afraid to get down and dirty.

When someone brought up Wendy’s fainting spell during her Halloween show, Paris suggested it was her late father delivering a spiritual smackdown. “Looks like someone from above had enough of her bullsh*t and decided to clocker her for not keeping his kids’ names outta her mouth,” Paris tweeted. “[Oh] well.” Damn, Paris. Michael may be the King Of Pop, but his girl is quickly becoming the Queen of Shade.

So, what was the story that set Paris off? Well, Wendy tweeted about how Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, at age 87, surrendered guardianship of the teenage Prince to his cousin, Tito Joe “TJ” Jackson, 39. TJ has held joint guardianship with Katherine since 2012, according to Page Six, and Katherine explained that she thinks TJ is more “able to assume all necessary responsibility” for Michael’s youngest son. Even though this story seems like a nothingburger, Wendy wrote that this was “more drama for the Jackson family,” which clearly rubbed Paris the wrong way.

your obsession is a little unhealthy, maybe even toxic. i'm sure there are plenty of qualified professional psychiatrists you can seek out. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 2, 2017

looks like someone from above had enough of her bullshit and decided to clock her for not keeping his kids' names outta her mouth o well pic.twitter.com/kwLGI2hCTy — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 2, 2017

Paris now joins Kim Kardashian, Blac Chyna’s mom (who’s reportedly suing her for slander, defamation and harassment) Kim Zolciak, Beyonce, Chris Brown, T.I. and Tiny (and admittedly, most of the celebrity world) in feuding with Wendy. 50 Cent, who has had a longstanding beef with Wendy, delivered a sick burn on the show host following her scary fainting spell. “What is this? It just looks like bad acting to me?” Maybe? To Paris, Wendy’s fall was just a bit of retribution from beyond the grave.

