Nicki Minaj Gives Nas A Shout-Out On New Lil Uzi Vert Remix — Romance Still On?

Nicki Minaj’s verse new on Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘The Way Life Goes (Remix)’ totally references her possible-boyfriend Nas, and we’re living for it. So are the two still dating?!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Nas, 44, reignited romance rumors when they went for a ride in his 1988 190E Mercedes-Benz together on his birthday this past September, and Nicki brings up the outing on Lil Uzi Vert‘s long-awaited “The Way Life Goes (Remix)!” Listen to the epic track, which dropped Nov. 3, above.

“Broke the internet in 5411’s and some Gucci,” Nicki raps on her verse. Of course, Nicki is wearing Reebok 5411 sneakers and Gucci clothing in the iconic photos that the pair shared from the day — check them out below! Fans completely freaked out over the posts, and were convinced that the two were still dating. Considering Nicki has referenced their time together once again, we have to wonder if they’re still a couple! See more pics of Nicki and Nas.

Nicki also slams the haters on the track, and warns wannabes that she plans to hold onto her throne. “If you f*cked it up with Nicki/You feel pretty f*ckin’ sh*tty/Anyway, I’m stoppin’ bags like the TSA/Listen up you little b*tches, it’s a PSA.” Take notes, Remy Ma! So good.

Nasty Nas hopped out the illmatic '88 benz tryna holla @ me earlier today in Queens. 👅 #GucciDown $54.11's @nas A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

My 88' 190E Benz Bday Flow Queens Get The Money A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

