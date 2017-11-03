National Sandwich Day: Where To Chow Down On Free Subs & More Tasty Deals

Your daily lunchtime predicament has been solved, because it’s National Sandwich Day! Here’s where you can get free and discounted sandwiches today at Subway and more.

National Sandwich Day is today, Nov. 3, and we’ve rounded up all of the best deals that you can take advantage of at chains like Arby’s, Subway, Quizno’s and more, as well as at local favorites. Enjoy!

Get that burner email ready and join the Arby’s email list to get a free roast beef classic with drink purchase. You can also join the Boston Market VIP Club and get $3 off your next visit (including sandwiches) of $10 or more.

It’s 2 for $4 breakfast sandwiches (Biscuits, burritos, croissan’wiches and more) at Burger King, so you can start your day with a sandwich, too! Then at Domino’s, mix and match any two oven baked sandwiches for $5.99 each.

Heads-up, NYC: follow JoJu Modern Vietnamese Sandwiches on Instagram and stop by their store in NYC today only for a FREE Vietnamese Caramel Pork Banh Mi sandwich! They’re located at 83-25 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373.

Classic French sandwicherie Le Petit Parisien is celebrating by offering customers 30% off all sandwiches, all day. The National Sandwich Day deal will be valid at both their NYC locations, East Village (32 E 7th St) and Midtown East (249 E 53rd St.)

Get $2 off at Quizno’s when you join the Q club, and at Subway, buy a sandwich and a drink and get a free sandwich on Nov. 3! For every BOGO deal redeemed, Subway will donate a meal to the hunger relief organization Feeding America. They’re also celebrating National Sandwich Day by throwing a massive celebration in Madison Square Park, NYC. Andy Grammer is performing an exclusive acoustic set, influencers Girl Without a Job and Tank Sinatra are doing hilarious sandwich challenges throughout the day and Subway is sharing new sandwiches that aren’t available in stores yet!

