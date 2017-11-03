WA Mom Charged With Strangling Adorable Son, 9, On Halloween While Dad Was In Shower

This is heartbreaking. After watching conspiracy videos online, a mom admitted to murdering her son in order to ‘save him!’ She was found by cops with holy water, & said she ‘prayed’ before strangling him to death.

A Washington mother, Amber James, 47, has been arrested after admitting she killed her 9-year-old son, Ryan Rosales on Halloween, according to the New York Post. Amber allegedly claimed she was “saving” her son, and she had called 911 earlier in the week claiming she was being followed by cars and airplanes. We can’t even imagine what Ryan’s father, James Rosales, is going through, who was showering at the time his wife murdered their their little boy. After receiving a mental health evaluation, Amber was charged with second degree murder and is currently being held in Kitsap County jail. Click here to see the saddest celeb deaths of 2017.

James is the one who discovered their son’s body, after he jumped out of the shower upon smelling gas. He reportedly found the blue-lipped child lying unresponsive in the kitchen, where all the stoves were on. When he confronted his wife, he discovered Amber had scratches on her neck from when Ryan had tried to fight back. Unfortunately, attempts to revive the child failed. During her mental evaluation, Amber confessed to killing Ryan. She insisted she needed to “save her son from people that were after us.” If that’s not disturbing enough, police found the 47-year-old with cloves of garlic, two lighters and a vial of holy water.

She apparently used the holy water to pray for her “baby” before the killing. “She stated she had prayed, thought about it, cried, and then put her hands around his throat so he couldn’t breathe any longer,” the police report stated. “Amber then asked [the deputy], how do I explain to someone why I just f–king killed my kid?” Inside the family’s home, detectives investigating the case found writing on the walls of the room where Ryan’s body was found. They read, “Harvest,” “Greed kills,” “Sex Trade,” “God is coming,” “No Pedo,” and “Michael=Devil,” according to CBS News. On top of that, Amber had reportedly been watching conspiracy videos on YouTube leading up to her gruesome act.

Court documents reportedly say Amber was taking medication for anxiety, but she was not diagnosed with a mental health disorder. Since his son’s tragic death, Ryan’s father has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the bills for Ryan’s funeral. Amber’s bond is set at $1 million, according to KTLA.

Our hearts go out to Ryan's loved ones during this extremely difficult time.