Lil Kim Gushes Over Beyonce’s ‘Original Queen Bee’ Halloween Costumes: She’s ‘Dope’

She approves! Beyonce channeled Lil Kim in five iconic costumes for Halloween, and the ‘How Many Licks’ rapper thinks it was ‘dope’ of her to do so! Watch her exciting reaction, here.

We loved Beyonce‘s Lil Kim costumes, which she wore to Kelly Rowland‘s Halloween party on Oct. 29, and we’re happy to reveal to you that the iconic rapper also thought her costumes were “dope.” During an interview on Power 105.1 on Oct. 31, the radio host asked Lil Kim if she saw Beyonce’s Lil Kim costumes, and almost immediately, the “How Many Licks” rapper screamed with excitement. “Yes, I seen that!” she said before adding, “Oh, that’s so dope! I have to post it too. When I first saw it, I wasn’t sure if it was real or not.” Then, she and the host gushed over the Chanel suspenders Beyonce wore. “I thought it was so cute… The Queen Bees,” Lil Kim continued. And on Nov. 3, she tweeted, “Come all the way thru Bey!! # beyonce # lilkim # queenbee # TookUsABreak“. Watch the full video interview below!

As we previously told you, Beyonce wore one of her Lil Kim costumes for a pic she posed in with JAY-Z — he attended the party as Notorious B.I.G. In the pic, which you can see in our gallery above, Beyonce wore a pair of black shades and a white tied-up top. JAY-Z, however, donned a red leather jacket over a white tee and jeans. See more celebrity couple’s costumes here!

And in case you’re unaware, we’ll give you a quick recap on Lil Kim and B.I.G. Biggie (whose real name is Christopher Wallace) fell in love with Lil’ Kim’s heart in the ’90s, and they were together until his tragic death in 1997. Since this year marks the 20th anniversary of Biggie’s passing, it was truly fitting for Beyonce and JAY-Z to go as them to Kelly’s Halloween party.

Lil Kim’s reaction to beyonce dressing up as her for Halloween 🐝 pic.twitter.com/lIwoIwSa7w — kelle. (@leftthatway) November 3, 2017

