Is LeBron James Sliding Into The DMs Of Instagram Model? Shocking Report Claims

Did LeBron James just commit a massive foul on his marriage? The NBA champ reportedly messaged a gorgeous Instagram model named Heidi Hoback, allegedly offering to teach her how to ‘play ball.’ Uh-oh.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a dismal 3-5 start. Is it because LeBron James, 32, is distracted by his Instagram feed? LeBron reportedly tried to slide into the DMs of a smoking hot woman named Heidi Hoback, according to Media TakeOut. The Cavs star supposedly reached out to the model with a flirtatious offer, and she shared a snap of King James’s alleged message to her IG story. “Teach me how to hunt and I’ll teach you to play ball. Deal? Lol,” he allegedly wrote. Hmm.

“Athletes slide in girl’s dms all the time so this isn’t the craziest part but sheesh. Biggest buck I’ve ever seen over here,” Ms. Hoback wrote in the message about LeBron’s alleged flirting. Heidi is an avid outdoors enthusiast and hunter, as she posted a shot of her with a crossbow on Oct. 15. However, something to take note: the icon in LeBron’s alleged message is different than the one in his official Instagram (as time of publication.) HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Mr. James’s reps for a comment on this.

If this DM-sliding is true, then LeBron’s going to have a lot of explaining to his wife, Savannah Brinson, 31. Even though this messaged doesn’t prove that LeBron was unfaithful, it certainly doesn’t look good. One could presume he’s going to end up feeling worse than when Lance Stephenson, 27, slapped LeBron in the groin while the Cavs took on the Indiana Pacers on Nov.1. Hmm. Perhaps Lance committing that flagrant foul was the universe distributing some karma? Or maybe it was just Lance – a notoriously “classless” baller – playing a little dirty?

This isn’t the first time LeBron reportedly flirted with an Instagram model. Back in 2016, Rachel Bush claimed she received an IG message from LeBron, taking a screenshot just like how Heidi did. The alleged message supposedly showed LeBron saying, “Hey what’s up,” which blew Rachel’s mind. Supposedly, this message came after Rachel – an IG model with currently 565k followers – said she was in Cleveland and attending the April 2016 game between the Cavs and the Atlanta Hawks. Since then, she’s become engaged to former Cleveland Browns/current Buffalo Bills player Jordan Poyer, 26. They welcomed a baby girl in Dec. 2016.

