Ellen DeGeneres isn’t holding back! She asks Kris Jenner point-blank about Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancies, and Kris does answer Ellen. Watch to see if she officially reveals that her two daughters are expecting!

“You have lots of pregnant children right now,” Ellen DeGeneres, 59, says to Kris Jenner, 61, on the Nov. 3 edition of her talk show. “You do. You have a whole bunch of them.” Kris still doesn’t confirm the pregnancies, but she doesn’t deny them. “Oh, I can feel where this is going,” Kris replies. “She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies.” Aren’t we all?

Later, Ellen continues to grill Kris. “Kim and Kanye are expecting, and that’s exciting,” Ellen says. “Probably Khloe and Kylie, probably.” Ellen points out that Khloe is the one who called Tristan Thompson, 26, “daddy” in one of her Snapchat photos from a Halloween party, which made fans believe Khloe was confirming her pregnancy. Kris is very coy about Khloe’s Snapchat. Ellen says everything would be so much easier if Kris would just confirm! “She’s got me so wound up like a little top,” Kris says about Khloe.

However, Ellen and Kris do give a big hint as to when Khloe and Kylie will confirm their pregnancies. “Well, you’re waiting for your show to do it, I know that,” Ellen says. Kris laughs and says, “Well, you know, I get 10 percent.” You might as well record KUWTK for the rest of the season! Khloe and Kylie have gone to great lengths to hide their pregnancies, so you know they’re going for a big reveal. Fans think Kylie just filmed a pregnancy and gender reveal shoot on Nov. 1 after she posted a photo of her pink nails. Kylie is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, while Khloe is expecting a baby with Tristan. Come on, ladies, just give the people what they want!

