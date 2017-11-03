Kendall’s Birthday Party & 11 Other Times Kim Kardashian Went Out In Just A Bra As A Top

Kim Kardashian ALWAYS looks incredible, but lately she’s been flaunting an extra sexy look on the reg: bras as tops. Whether it’s for Kendall Jenner’s birthday or to spend time with her kids, Kim knows how to rock some cleavage. Check out all her best bra looks here!

Let’s be real: it’s impossible for Kim Kardashian to look anything less than sexy. But she’s recently been stepping up her fashion game in a way we can’t ignore — Kim’s been rocking the underwear as outerwear trend. The most recent time the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out without a shirt was when she attended her sister Kendall Jenner‘s 22nd birthday dinner on Nov. 2. She showed up to the event with her husband Kanye West, 40, wearing a grey bra and a long skirt that showed off her incredible curves. She looked amazing!

Hopefully Kim was comfy in her sexy look, because the event she was going to probably featured some uncomfortable situations. Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were both in attendance, which was bound to cause some sort of drama. As we know, the exes weren’t necessarily speaking to each other after the release of Caitlyn’s memoir The Secrets Of My Life; and Kris’ children weren’t too happy with the book either. Kim was furious that Caitlyn claimed in her book that Kim’s father Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty, and even called her a liar in the Oct. 1 season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Yikes! At least Kim looked fierce for the run-in. See more of Kim’s sexiest outfits here!

But Kim’s look at Kendall’s party isn’t the only time she’s sported bras as clothing; in fact, she keeps the daring trend in constant rotation, choosing to dress it up or down. One of the more casual ways she’s styled lingerie was when the social media maven paired the type of grey sweatpants we all wore in middle school with a sports bra on Sept 22. She was spotted in the ensemble while spending time with her children North, 4, and Saint, 1 in Woodland Hills, CA. She also wore the same outfit later that night to get dinner at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, CA. Click through the gallery above to see all of the times Kim rocked a bra as a top!

HollywoodLifers, do you love when Kim wears a bra as a shirt? Would you ever try the daring trend? Let us know!