Kendall Jenner Celebrates 22nd Bday With Kim, Kanye & Kourtney — But Where Are Khloe & Kylie?

Were Khloe and Kylie Jenner, who are both allegedly pregnant, trying to avoid the paps when they didn’t go to Kendall’s 22nd birthday dinner? See pics of everyone except the two sisters celebrating Kendall!

Kendall Jenner‘s 22 birthday party was a family affair, with a couple notable exceptions. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kim Kardashian, 37, were all smiles heading into Petite Taqueria in West Hollywood on November 2 to have a fun dinner to celebrate their supermodel sister‘s big day! They even brought along their SOs — Kim’s husband (and Kendall’s brother-in-law), Kanye West, 40, and Kourtney’s new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 23. Of course, her proud parents, Kris Jenner, 61, and Caitlyn Jenner, 68, came out, too. Even bestie Hailey Baldwin was there! But where oh where were Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20?

Could it be another bid to hide Khloe and Kylie’s rumored pregnancies? The sisters have been tight-lipped about the rumors, save for some sneaky little hints to the fans — like Kylie flaunting pink and blue makeup. Kylie, in particular, has been wearing baggy clothes everywhere, and only taking selfies from the chest up. That’s major, considering she’s the queen of sexy Instagram pics, especially ones that flaunt her body. Khloe’s been subtler, with the notable exception of a Halloween pic of herself and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, captioned “daddy.” Was she using that word in the literal sense, or, you know…

Their mother, Kris, said on a recent episode of Ellen that we’ll find out soon enough on the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but didn’t exactly confirm the pregnancies. Okay, that definitely fuels this fire! Caitlyn being at the party may be an even bigger shocker than Khloe and Kylie’s absence, actually. Her children weren’t exactly talking to her after she released her bombshell memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which blasted Kris and revealed intimate details about her gender reassignment surgery. The girls were livid that Caitlyn could write publicly about the problems in her marriage to Kris, and that they had to find out about her surgery from the book, after the fact. But it looks like they’ve all worked things out, at least for the sake of Kendall!

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Khloe and Kylie didn’t come to Kendall’s birthday party? Let us know!