Kate Gosselin Slammed After Fans Notice Son, Collin, 13, Is Missing From Halloween Pic

Kate Gosselin’s in HOT water after posting a pic of her sextuplets on Halloween. Why? Her son Collin wasn’t included in the photo, causing fans to believe he was, once again, excluded from the family festivities!

Yikes! Kate Gosselin, 42, has been shamed via social media for sharing a family photo of her sextuplets WITHOUT “troubled” son Collin, 13. Taking to Instagram on Oct. 31, the reality star posted a super cute pic of five of her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin‘s, 40, sextuplets, and fans immediately noticed Collin was missing. “I had a trick-or-treating date with a couple of cute pink Dinosaurs and a few adorable Astronauts! 🎃Happy Halloween! 🎃🎃🎃 #FunTime,” Kate captioned the image, which featured kids Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Leah and Joel, all 13 years old, smiling for the camera in costume.

Collin, who Kate revealed last year has “behavioral problems” and “special needs,” is enrolled in a program away from home and hasn’t lived with his family for quite a while now. “No Collin, of course. That’s sad. He’s been gone for like 3 years now,” one person commented on the photo. Another added, “He should be at home it is terrible.” Yet another person suggested Kate change the name of her show to Kate + My 7 — ouch! “I grew up with a troubled sibling but never did we exclude him from all family activities,” she explained. “If he was so out of control you would of never been able to film with him as much as you did without incident. Sometimes parenting is not easy but that does not mean send your child away long term.”

On the flip side, other commenters have stood up for Kate, even providing a possible explanation as for why Collin hasn’t been able to join in on any family activities for months. “More than likely he is NOT purposely being excluded for the sake of being excluded, it may be recommended for his mental health by doctors not to partake in these types of social events that may give him anxiety or trigger bad emotions or maybe even panic attacks,” one person wrote. “You really don’t know! My guess is that his mother would DO anything to have him at these events and if he is not there it’s for HIS sake not for the sake of excluding him.” Hmm, solid point.

Collin was also noticeably missing from the latest three-episode summer special of Kate Plus 8. He even missed out on celebrating his 13th birthday with the rest of his siblings. “Obviously the major difference between this party and every other birthday party was the fact that Collin wasn’t here,” Kate admitted during their birthday party that was filmed by TLC in May. She confessed that, “Throughout this last year he has really continued struggling. It just became obvious to me that I was not able, with my own resources here, to meet his needs.”

Kate added, “I’ve said that before, I’ll say it again. It’s a bittersweet moment [and] we’ve had many of them. You can’t do anything without realizing he’s missing, so we may not say it, but it’s always there. So, birthday party without Collin – tough for them, tough for mom.” We’re sure it was the same situation this past Halloween!

