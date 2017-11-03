Justin Verlander Skips Astros Victory Parade For Wedding To Kate Upton & Fans Are Furious

So Justin Verlander FINALLY earned a World Series victory parade, but he bailed on the Astros big celebration. Fans freaked that his weekend wedding to Kate Upton caused him to miss out on the team’s big day.

The Houston Astros got to have their first ever World Series victory parade, but their superstar pitcher Justin Verlander, 34, bailed on the massive event. He wasn’t present when the teammates rode through the streets of Houston in front of over a million of stoked fans because he’s reportedly in Italy for a weekend wedding to fiancée Kate Upton, 25. Fans are furious that the couple didn’t push back their nuptials just a bit so he could have been part of the Astros massive Nov. 3 citywide celebration. The team just won their first World Series title in the franchise’s 55-year history, so people thought it was really important that Justin be a part of it.

Many fans took to Twitter to call him out on his absence, and some blamed the couple for not having a better wedding planner. The date is awfully close to when the World Series usually concludes, so you think the pair would have been a little more cautious and planned something farther back from the end of the MLB season. Especially if he really had dreams of winning a World Championship. The Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers battled it out in a seven game slugfest, where Houston finally came out on top on Nov. 1. If Justin and Kate really are marrying this weekend, that’s a tight turnaround of just a few days between winning in Chavez Ravine and tying the knot in Tuscany. See pics of Kate and Justin, here.

Maybe when they picked the date, the couple assumed that the longtime Detroit Tiger wouldn’t be playing in the big show. But Justin’s Aug. 30 trade to the Astros greatly improved his chances of making it to the World Series. At that point you’d think the couple would have been considering a plan B date if Justin was pitching all the way through the end of October. Apparently he didn’t invite any Astros teammates because the rest of the squad was there on hand to soak in the World Series victory in their parade through the streets of Houston. His absence was very noticeable and fans totally called him out:

So, we know who wears the pants in the family. Verlander finally earns a parade, misses it because KATE WANTS TO GET MARRIED NOW. — Phantom Specialist (@ericovalle) November 3, 2017

So Verlander went to get married instead of being with his team today?! Not a good look man 😑 — I go by Mom (@MommatoMissK) November 3, 2017

Can't believe Justin Verlander actually missed the Astros parade. Like, I get it, but man, they couldn't put the wedding off for a day? — Andrew Harts (@AndrewHarts) November 3, 2017

Justin Verlander needs to hire a better wedding planner — dankuehn (@dankuehn) November 3, 2017

Verlander SHOULD Have Postponed the Wedding… — Frank Bonini (@FrankBoniniNJ) November 3, 2017

