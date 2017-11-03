Watch

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Run From Alleged Gang Member In Downtown LA — Watch

Los Angeles, CA - This morning Selena Gomez stepped out again with Justin Bieber for a biking session in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer and her on-off ex appeared to be having a blast during their outing together. Selena beamed ear to ear while rocking a gray sweater with leggings while talking animatedly to Justin.Pictured: Selena Gomez, Justin BieberBACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - This morning Selena Gomez stepped out again with Justin Bieber for a biking session in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer and her on-off ex appeared to be having a blast during their outing together. Selena beamed ear to ear while rocking a gray sweater with leggings while talking animatedly to Justin. Pictured: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game.Pictured: Selena Gomez, Justin BieberBACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game. Pictured: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are not only rumored to be dating, they’re also running away from gang members like they somehow got cast in The Warriors. Couple goals, right?

While it was just reported that Justin Bieber, 23, pursued Selena Gomez, 25, during her relationship with The Weeknd, 27, we’re now learning that a man recently pursued the two reunited lovebirds in downtown Los Angeles… and he’s allegedly part of a dangerous gang (cue: nervous laughter). In all seriousness, things escalated when a man alleging to be a member of the notorious MS-13 gang encountered Justin and took a video of him at a swap meet. Watch the intense video above.

After Justin told the alleged gang member that he “doesn’t want to speak to you like this,” the man taking the video threw up a gang sign (no, he didn’t vomit a gang sign). Later, the same guy started following Justin and Selena, yelling, “hey, Bieber, I f*ck with you.” And what was Bieber’s response? Well, it wasn’t singing “When You’re A Jet, You’re A Jet All The Way” from West Side Story while snapping his fingers. In typical flight-or-fight fashion, Justin and Selena did what anyone would do in that situation and booked it out of there.

We reported earlier Justin was afraid Selena might die as a result of her previous kidney transplant, which put things in perspective for him. Hopefully, the two can restart their romance off right and not be followed or intimidated by any sketchy characters. While you thank the sweet, merciful heavens for keeping Justin and Selena safe, check out these pics that will make you relive the ups and downs of Justin’s professional and personal life.

HollywoodLifers, how fast would you run away if you were being followed by a gang member? The answer can be in miles or Biebers per hour.