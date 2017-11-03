Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: He Was Afraid She Might Die & Was Desperate To Win Her Back

Did Selena Gomez’s health scare wake Justin Bieber up to what he was missing? There’s reportedly a huge reason why Justin decided he had to get her back asap!

Almost losing Selena Gomez, 25, got Justin Bieber, 23, thinking about the future. He couldn’t imagine one without her! The singer was truly shocked when Selena had to undergo major surgery for a kidney transplant, and as a source told TMZ, it basically scared him straight. “[Justin] didn’t know how much she still meant to him until he realized she could die … and that made all the difference,” the source said. He reportedly vowed to be a better man and win Selena back!

That’s why Justin reportedly pursued Selena, despite the fact that she was still dating The Weeknd, 27. “Selena had to be won over,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer said. It didn’t take a lot of convincing, though. These two just can’t quit each other! Since Justin made his move (and Selena ended things with Abel) they’ve been inseparable. They’re spending basically every waking moment together, to the point where Selena’s proudly wearing his clothes. Aww! Justin and Selena have a tumultuous dating history, but now that Justin’s seen what she’s been through, it seems like he’s truly caring for her and treating her right! Happy and healthy is all that matters.

Justin’s so happy right now. In fact, he’s convinced that after years apart, Selena’s “The One.” You know what we mean! “[Justin] wants her back and is doing whatever he needs to do to try and prove that to her and as we all have seen its so far so good,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Selena’s “the best girl he has ever been with; it almost feels like destiny.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Justin’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you happy that Justin and Selena got back together, or do you think they should date other people? Let us know!