Julianna Margulies Claims Steven Seagal Made Terrifying Pass At Her: ‘I Saw His Gun’

TV star Julianna Margulies is opening up about a scary incident years ago when action star Steven Seagal allegedly came onto her and showed her his gun! Here’s what happened.

Julianna Margulies, 51, recently visited Jenny Hutt‘s SiriusXM show where she recounted a truly scary incident in which he found herself getting offered a massage from Steven Seagal, 65, in his hotel room after showing her his gun! The encounter happened when she was in her early twenties and still a struggling actress in New York. The pretense of the meeting was to go over a role. However, when she arrived she soon discovered that the action movie star apparently had another agenda in mind.

“When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Well, Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night,’” she said, via Us Weekly. “And I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, ‘Oh, I don’t do that. I don’t travel. I don’t have money for a cab.’ And I didn’t. And I said, ‘And I don’t take subways late at night.’ And she says, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll reimburse you. And I’m here.’”

However, when she got to Seagal’s hotel, the cast director was nowhere to be seen. But Seagal was and he was waiting for her. “Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life,” she revealed in the interview. “And I got out of there unscathed. It’s a long story … but I never was raped, and I never was harmed, and I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room. It always starts with, ‘I’m a healer, I want to massage you.’ I sort of squirmed my way out.” Terrifying.

The chat also covered Harvey Weinstein‘s, 65, downfall and the countless stories of sexually inappropriate behavior that have surfaced since. “When we band together the voice isn’t going to die. We’re not brushing anything under the rug anymore. We’re not shrugging this off.” Head here to look back at the women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

