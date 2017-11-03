Children across America woke up in tears on Nov. 1 after their parents told them they ate all of their Halloween candy. Yep, it’s time for the 7th straight year of Jimmy Kimmel’s hilarious video candy challenge.

Just because Jimmy Kimmel, 49, took the week off to focus on six-month-old son Billy‘s upcoming heart surgery doesn’t mean that his show’s annual Halloween candy challenge wasn’t going to go down. It’s become a tradition for parents to videotape themselves telling their kids on the morning of Nov. 1 that they ate all of their trick or treat candy and the reactions are always priceless. Guest host Dave Grohl, 48, announced that the contest was a go on the Oct. 31 JKL, and parents everywhere played along, sending the videos in via Youtube, where producers went through to select the most epic reactions from hysterical children.

Guest host Jennifer Lawrence, 27, got to do the honors of introducing the results of the candy challenge on Nov. 2 and oh boy, this year’s crop of videos didn’t disappoint! The best reactions are always when the kids have complete screaming and crying fits and as usual there were plenty of kids who completely lost it when they thought all of their Halloween candy was gone! Some kids really take the loss of their beloved treats SO hard, with a number of children throwing physical temper tantrums and several kids physically attacked their parents! One kid even flipped his mom the bird! See the best celebrity Halloween costumes in pics, here.

Since this is the seventh year that the contest has gone on, some kids have totally wised up to what’s happening. It’s great watching them call out their parents for trying to be part of the challenge, which has become a pop culture post-Halloween phenomenon. Of course there were some sweet and tender kids who said “I forgive you” to their allegedly candy-hungry parents, and oh man is it precious! Those moms and dads deserve medals for raising such thoughtful and kind little angels.

Even celebrity kids were victims of the prank, as Jimmy shot a video telling his three-year-old daughter Jane that he ate all her candy and she had the sweetest, calm response. Nov. 1 guest host Channing Tatum, 37, pranked his four-year-old daughter Everly, who was thrown into a crying meltdown, running into her mother Jenna Dewan-Tatum‘s arms while weeping over the news. His guest Pink‘s husband Cary Hart, 42, did the challenge on their daughter Willow, but the six-year-old totally called his bluff and didn’t believe him! Too funny.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the 2017 candy challenge? Is it just as funny as ever or is it a drag that more and more kids are on to it?