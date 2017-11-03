Jennifer Lawrence Grills Kim Kardashian On Jelena’s Reunion, Her Surrogate & More

Fangirl alert! Jennifer Lawrence filled in as guest host on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and got one on one time with her idol Kim Kardashian. The actress went deep questions about Jelena, her surrogate, Blac Chyna and more!

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, 27, took over guest hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Nov. 2 and she probably accepted the gig cause her one and only couch guest was her idol, Kim Kardashian, 37. J-Law has long made it known that she’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ number one fan and revealed that the she got to hang out with the reality star at mom Kris Jenner‘s house during a family dinner recently. OMG! A dream come true for Jen, where she said she got really wasted and wanted Kim to style her. She then decided she wanted Kim’s hubby Kanye West, 40, to style her instead, and when KK returned, she said she found Jen totally naked in her mom’s closet and had to turn Yeezy back! Kim ended up putting her in a black dress of her mom’s that J-Law ended up wearing home.

Jen went into a super personal question round, asking “How did you pick your surrogate and why didn’t you ask me?” and Kim said “I will if I do it again.” The biggest celebrity news of the day was on the Joy star’s mind, as she wondered, “What do you think about Justin and Selena getting back together?” and Kim said she thought it was “cute.” Aww, don’t we all?

Jennifer went there and asked if she’s talked to O.J. Simpson, 70, since the former Kardashian family friend got out of prison and Kim said that she hadn’t. “I haven’t talked to him in years. I saw him at a club in Miami about 10 years ago,” she replied. The Hunger Games actress then gave the million dollar question, “Did you ask him if he did it?” referring to the brutal murder of his ex-wife and her friend in 1994. Instead of a juicy answer, Kim took the high road and replied “I just never really go there. I have so much respect for his children and I feel like my mom and Caitlyn both say a lot about it and I just try to stay away from it.” Womp womp.

She was equally gracious when Jen grilled her about what she really thinks about family nemesis Blac Chyna, 29. “When someone was going to ask me, Dream is going to see this one day and I think it’s super respectful not to say anything about my niece’s mom,” Kim politely replied. Nice try J-Law, but the reality queen stayed classy. See Kim’s hottest pics of 2017, here.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jennifer and Kim on JKL? Was it adorable to see how much they are fans of each other.