Justin Bieber Reportedly Pursued Selena While She Was With The Weeknd: She Had To Be ‘Won Over’

Has Justin Bieber been trying to win back Selena Gomez all this time? A new report claims that he was actively pursuing Selena, even while she was dating The Weeknd.

Justin Bieber, 23, has had his eye on the prize — aka Selena Gomez, 25 — this whole time, apparently. Justin “refocused” on Selena after hearing about her kidney transplant, reports TMZ, which reminded him exactly how much his first love truly meant to him. Once those feelings overwhelmed Justin, he knew he had to win Selena back! According to the report, he started pursuing Selena once again, even despite the fact she was in a relationship with The Weeknd, 27. And, once again, Justin is now the keeper of Selena’s heart. For now.

“Selena had to be won over,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer shared with the outlet, referring to Justin’s attempt at getting her back. Despite Selena’s doubts, especially considering her tumultuous history with Justin, he was persuasive enough for her to give him yet another chance. Now the two are as inseparable as ever! Not only are they spending every waking minute together again, but Selena’s already started rocking Justin’s clothes — like his hockey jersey. No matter what their history is, what’s most important is that both Selena and Justin are happy and healthy. Right now they seem to be both, so lets hope this works out for them once and for all!

