Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Expecting Baby #4: ‘We’re So Excited’ — Sweet Announcement Pic

The Baldwins have yet ANOTHER little one on the way! Hilaria took to Instagram to announce she & husband Alec are about to welcome their 4th child together — and the cute reveal is too precious for words!

Hilaria Baldwin, 33, is pregnant yet again, just barely a year after she welcomed her third child with husband Alec Baldwin, 59! The fitness guru announced the happy news via Instagram on Nov. 3 with an adorable photo of her and Alec cuddling with their three shared children: daughter Carmen, 4, and sons Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 13 months. “Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️,” Hilaria captioned the shot. “I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl…I’ll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited!”

Alec also posted about the pregnancy, sharing the same pic Hilaria had with the caption, “Here we go again…” It seems from Hilaria’s post that she and the actor already know if they’re having a boy or a girl, which means she may be further along in her pregnancy than meets the eye. We can’t wait to find out if they’ll be welcoming a son or a daughter! Either way though, we know Hilaria is beyond thrilled about this latest pregnancy. After all, she’s always been very open about how much she loves motherhood. “I’m obsessed with my children and want to spend every moment with them,” she’s gushed in the past when revealing how she balances motherhood and fitness.

“I try to workout during what I call ‘found moments’ while I’m doing things like cooking or watching TV. You can take that moment and fit your fitness in at the same time, it’s all about making the time whenever and wherever you can, staying active and not expecting perfection.” Amazing words of advice! Alec has another daughter, Ireland Baldwin, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 63. Alec and Hilaria tied the knot back in 2012, and renewed their wedding vows this past June for their five-year anniversary.

