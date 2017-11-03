Come on, Josh! HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Nov. 3 episode of ‘Hell’s Kitchen All-Stars,’ and Josh pisses everyone off when puts out the Red Team’s fire! Watch our preview now!

“Chef Ramsay put me on the Red Team because he believes in me, and he knows I can take the Red Team to victory,” Josh says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode of Hell’s Kitchen. Well, things don’t go as planned for Josh or the Red Team. The chefs have to cook on cedar and hickory wood planks, and it’s all about keeping the fire alive. You have to have a fire to cook in this challenge, and Josh accidentally smothers the Red Team’s fire. He’s a little overeager, and his decision has major consequences.

This all goes down in front of Chef Ramsay, which is never a good thing. “He’s going to tank our team!” Barbie says in frustration. Will Josh be able to turn things around for the Red Team? We’ll just have to wait and see! The Blue Team certainly seems to have it all together!

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads: “After a shocking change, many are left unhappy and the tension in the dorms is at an all-time high. The next day, the chefs are challenged to work in pairs and to cook different types of fish on cedar and hickory wood planks. Special guest judge, Chef Ben Ford, helps Chef Ramsay decide which team delivered the best and most consistent fish dishes, and is rewarded with a trip to Apex Ranch for a beautiful horseback ride through the foothills. Meanwhile, the losing team is also sent to Apex Ranch, but has a completely different experience as they are tasked with cleaning out the horse stalls. Later that evening during dinner service, the chefs aim to impress special guest diner, actor Shaun Brown. Chef Ramsay has had enough with one contestant who struggles to keep up in the kitchen and makes a drastic decision in the all-new “Josh Josh Josh” episode of Hell’s Kitchen.

Hell’s Kitchen airs Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Red Team’s chances are ruined? Let us know!