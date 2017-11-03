Is Harvey Weinstein About To Be Arrested? NYC Police Say They Have Enough Evidence

Harvey Weinstein might be facing actual charges soon. The NYPD think they have a strong enough case to arrest him for the two alleged rapes of actress Paz de la Huerta. Get the details here!

Harvey Weinstein, 65, might be finally facing legal consequences after countless women have accused him of sexual harassment and assault. Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de le Huerta, 33, recently accused Harvey of forcefully raping her twice. The first incident occurred in Nov. 2010, which is within New York’s statute of limitations for rape in the first degree — making her case incredibly important to those who want to bring charges against the former film executive. “I believe based on my interviews with Paz that from the N.Y.P.D. standpoint we have enough to make an arrest,” Detective Nicholas DiGaudio, who is leading the Weinstein investigation, told Vanity Fair. Nicholas confirmed that he’s spoken with Paz, as well as other women, as part of the investigation.

Paz claimed the first assault occurred after Harvey offered to give her a ride home one night, and then demanded to be let inside of her apartment for a drink. “Immediately when we got inside the house, he started to kiss me and I kind of brushed [him] away,” she told Vanity Fair. “Then he pushed me onto the bed and his pants were down and he lifted up my skirt. I felt afraid … It wasn’t consensual … It happened very quickly … He stuck himself inside me … When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.” She also detailed a second assault that occurred in December 2010. ” He’s like a pig. . . . He raped me,” she said. After this last interaction, Paz never heard from Harvey again. See pictures of all of Harvey’s accusers here.

Paz said she only told her therapist SueAnne Piliero about the alleged assaults at the time. SueAnne was able to provide a letter to the actress about her own account of those sessions, which Paz shared with the New York district attorney’s office. “I recall you reporting to me a sexual encounter with Harvey Weinstein involving intercourse in your apartment in 2010 that resulted in you feeling victimized,” SueAnne wrote. “I recall you telling me that it felt coercive to you and that you didn’t want to have sex with him, but felt that you had to as he was a man of power and rank and you couldn’t say no to his sexual advances.”

Paz is one of dozens of women to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault. Unfortunately, many of those happened outside of the NYPD’s jurisdiction, or occurred too long ago, so they didn’t fall within the statue of limitations. Hopefully Paz’s account is enough to arrest the film producer, and bring justice for every woman who’s been harmed by him.

