Gwen Stefani Sounds Like A Dream On Soulful New Ballad: Hear ‘Medicine Man’

Anything Blake Shelton can do, Gwen Stefani can do better! Yes, both halves of the music power couple have released new music today, Nov. 3, but Gwen’s might take the cake. Listen!

Gwen Stefani, 47, is not afraid to steal Blake Shelton‘s thunder! Her song “Medicine Man” for Served Like a Girl (Music from and Inspired by the Documentary Film) dropped today, Nov. 3, and we admit to pressing play on it before checking out Blake’s new album Texoma Shore. Can you blame us?!

“Medicine Man” is a sweet acoustic ballad, but it’s definitely on the somber side! “I can’t be your answer/And I can’t be your friend,” Gwen croons. “And I can’t be your lover/Or your medicine man.” Heartbreaking, right? It’s for a documentary called Served Like a Girl, which is about a group of female veterans competing in an annual Ms. Veteran America event, and it’s probably safe to say the song isn’t about Blake in particular! See pics of Gwen and Blake here.

Pink, Christina Aguilera, Pat Benatar, Lykke Li, Little Mix, Lizzo, Chely Wright, Natasha Bedingfield and more also contributed to the film’s soundtrack, so be sure to check out the full album. So awesome!

Check out more of the lyrics to “Medicine Man:”

So I can’t be your wise man

And I can’t be your saint

No, I can’t be your prophet

Or your medicine man

No, oh, eh, your medicine man

No, oh, eh, your medicine man The truth has one definition

You make truth from a lie

Your words have lost all their meaning

It’s no surprise

