Gwen Stefani’s Convinced Blake Shelton Won’t Propose To Her This Year: Here’s Why

According to the first rule of love, “if you like it, then you should put a ring on it,” and Blake Shelton, 41, may need to grab a pen and take notes STAT. A source close to Gwen Stefani, 48, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that if fans were expecting Gwen to write an Instagram post that read, “THIS ENGAGEMENT RING IS BANANAS, B-A-N-A NICE DIAMOND RING” in 2017, you’re going to be disappointed. So, to quote Gwen’s lyrics, what are you waiting for, Blake? The source said, “[Gwen] doesn’t believe she will be proposed to this year because of Blake’s schedule. Once The Voice goes live, Blake goes into full work mode and puts all his focus into the show. He is already working on performances he will be doing on the show, getting his team ready to win again and mostly putting his attention on all things work-related.”

But that’s not to say Gwen would not totally love to get engaged before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. The source went on to say, “Gwen would be completely surprised if he were to propose to her because she is 100 percent not expecting it at all.” The fact that the mere idea of having a child together is bringing Gwen and Blake closer, makes their future engagement all but a done deal.

On top of that, Blake just came out with a song, “Beside You Babe,” in which he sings about giving Gwen the “rest of his life.” And to be completely honest, getting an engagement ring from Blake Shelton is only slightly more preferable than Blake Shelton writing you a song promising to stay with you “until the end of time.”

