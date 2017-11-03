Caroline Wozniacki Engaged To NBA Star David Lee — See Her Massive Diamond Ring

Congratulations are in order, because Caroline Wozniacki and NBA stud David Lee are getting married! The US Open finalist revealed her engagement by flaunting a diamond ring the size of a tennis ball!

Talking about scoring big in “love” (that’s also a tennis term, by the way.) Caroline Wozniacki, 27, and David Lee, 34, announced their engagement on Nov. 3, with the former world No. 1 tennis player posting a picture of the ginormous rock on her ring finger. “Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate,” she posted on Nov. 3, all while tagging the former San Antonio Spurs player. It’s amazing that these two were able to keep their engagement a secret for 24 hours because Caroline’s diamond can probably be seen from space!

That is some serious bling on her hand, which is probably as big as her love for David. The NBA star also confirmed that these two are going to tie the knot, posting a romantic picture of them to his Instagram. “She said Yes! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate!” Awwww. How sweet! This engagement came just months after Caroline gave a not-so-subtle hint that she and David were dating. While they never really went public with their relationship, she pretty much confirmed it in April 2017 when she shared a picture of her rocking a David Lee Spurs jersey. “Dressed up today. #LetsGoSpurs #Playoffs.”

Awww. First she’s wearing her boyfriend’s shirt, and now she’s wearing his ring. The two have been romantically linked for about two years. Caroline thanked David in a birthday Instagram video in July 2016, and in Feb. 2017, she thanked him for buying her Valentine’s Day flowers on her Instagram story. David’s brother also sorta let the cat out of the bag, telling a Danish publication that his these two were a couple.

Prior to this, Caroline was engaged to golf star Rory McIlroy, who called off their engagement in 2014 (she was also seen on a date with the NFL’s JJ Watt.) Hopefully this news kicks off their best year ever for these lovebirds. David reportedly declined his player option in June 2017, entering the free-agent market. With the NBA season in full swing, David is without a team. As for Caroline, she didn’t take home any Grand Slam titles in 2017, but she did win the WTA Finals. It’s safe to assume the diamond on her finger means more than any of the trophies glittering in her case at home.

Are you thrilled that David and Caroline are getting married, HollywoodLifers?